Man arrested, charged in fatal shooting of DC firefighter

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a D.C. firefighter who was killed in a shooting in Charles County in May.

Carlos Lavanto Garner was arrested on December 14, detectives said. He faces second-degree murder, manslaughter, and felony use of a firearm charges in the death of Carl Francis Braxton, 30, of Bryans Road.

Garner allegedly shot Braxton, an 8-year D.C. Fire and EMS firefighter and EMT veteran, early in the morning of May 6 in the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place.

Carlos Lavanto Garner (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

A preliminary investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office revealed Braxton was reported to have assaulted his girlfriend inside their townhouse around 3:30 a.m. that morning. The woman fled the home and encountered Garner, who was walking his dog. According to authorities, witnesses told them that Braxton approached and threatened to harm Garner and walked aggressively toward him. Investigators say Garner, who had a permit to carry a firearm, pulled out a gun and shot Braxton.

Garner was transported to a police station but was later released. Neither Braxton nor his girlfriend knew Garner, investigators say.

Following Braxton's death, the fire department issued condolences to his family and placed black bunting over Engine 22 in his honor. Braxton worked at the Shepherd Park station. He left behind two sons.