Loudoun County driver dies after SUV veers off Lee Highway and hits tree in Gainesville

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The Brief A driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Nov. 14 in Gainesville. Investigators say a 2023 Hyundai Tucson was heading north on Lee Highway at a high speed before it ran off the road and struck a tree near Pageland Lane. Prince William County police identified the driver as 39-year-old Assiatou Barry and are asking any witnesses to contact investigators.



A 39-year-old Loudoun County driver died in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 14, after an SUV ran off Lee Highway and struck a tree in Prince William County, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded at 12:23 a.m. to the intersection of Lee Highway and Pageland Lane for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2023 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north on Lee Highway at a high speed when the SUV veered off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Assiatou Barry, 39, of Loudoun County.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what caused the SUV to leave the road or whether Barry was wearing a seat belt.

Police also have not said if anyone else was inside the SUV or how long lanes near Lee Highway and Pageland Lane were closed during the investigation.

What you can do:

Crash investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the investigation to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.