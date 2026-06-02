Man arrested for alleged sexual battery of teen at Rosa Parks Elementary School

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The Brief A Woodbridge man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly sexually assaulting and pushing a 14-year-old boy at a local elementary school. The suspect, Timothy Michael Bangura, 39, is currently being held without bond. Bangura's court date remains pending.



A Woodbridge man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly sexually assaulting and pushing a 14-year-old boy at a local elementary school.

What we know:

According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to Rosa Parks Elementary School, located at 13446 Princedale Drive in Woodbridge, at approximately 3:15 p.m. on May 31 to investigate a reported sexual assault.

Investigators determined that the teenage victim was playing basketball on the school grounds when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect reportedly asked the victim to play basketball with him before allegedly inappropriately touching the teen and forcibly pushing him to the ground. Police noted that the victim sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

Following an investigation, authorities identified the suspect as 34-year-old Timothy Michael Bangura of Woodbridge. Bangura was arrested later that day and has been charged with sexual battery as well as assault and battery.

What's next:

He is currently being held without bond, and his court date remains pending.