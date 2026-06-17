Man arrested in alleged sexual assault at Silver Spring training center

The Brief Man arrested after alleged sexual assault at a healthcare training center. Victim says she was assaulted inside the Fenote Training Academy on May 5. Detectives recovered evidence items and believe there may be additional victims.



Authorities have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a healthcare training center in Montgomery County, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

What we know:

Melesse Semegne, 58, of Silver Spring, is charged with second‑degree rape, attempted second‑degree rape, two counts of second‑degree assault and fourth‑degree sex offense.

Melesse Semegne (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Police said a woman reported that on May 5 she went to the Fenote Training Academy on Fenton Street, where she had enrolled in a course. According to the victim, Semegne was the only person inside the business when she arrived, and he sexually assaulted her.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the Fenton Street location on May 14 and recovered evidence items. Semegne turned himself in on June 14 and is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Special Victims Investigations Division detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who had contact with Semegne to call the division at 240‑773‑5400, 1‑866‑411‑8477 or submit a tip through the Crime Solvers website.