Man arrested after throwing rocks at deputies, busting courthouse and church windows: sheriff

Authorities in Stafford County arrested a man they say threw rocks at deputies, and smashed out windows at the county courthouse and a nearby church.

The incident happened Thursday just after 6:15 p.m. near Richmond Highway and Courthouse Road where deputies responded to a call for a man throwing rocks at the courthouse.

Brett Lyles (Stafford County Sheriff)

When they arrived they say they spotted 28-year-old Brett Lyles throwing rocks over street traffic at the building. They say Lyles then began throwing rocks at the officers until they were able to take him into custody.

Deputies say Lyles had damaged windows at the courthouse and at a nearby church. They say he also broke windows in a church van that was parked nearby.

He faces charges of assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, and vandalism.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.