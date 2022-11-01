Man arrested after throwing knife at gas station worker in Woodbridge: police

A man is under arrest after authorities say he threw a knife at a gas station employee Friday in Prince William County.

Police were called to the Sheetz gas station at 3300 Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge around 7:10 p.m. where the employee said he confronted a man who was approaching customers near the gas pumps.

The employee told police the man, identified as 34-year-old Orlando Jacob Barrett Jr., refused to leave the property and pulled a knife.

The employee said Barrett Jr. extended and then threw the knife at him before walking away.

Police say the employee was able to avoid injury. Barrett Jr. was taken into custody a short distance away. Officers say he was in possession of additional knives.

He faces charges of attempted malicious wounding and is being held without bond.