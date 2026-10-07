Man arrested after string of medical office burglaries across Fairfax County

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The Brief A Woodbridge man was arrested in connection with a string of Fairfax County break-ins. Police said the suspect targeted closed medical offices across the county. In one instance, cameras, equipment, electronics and cash were stolen from a medical office.



A man was arrested after Fairfax County police said he broke into at least three medical offices across the county.

What we know:

The three break-ins happened months apart in three different parts of the county, but police said the target was the same: closed medical offices.

Carlos Anthony Mitchell, 67, of Woodbridge, was arrested on September 29 after surveillance video captured a serial burglar dressed to blend in. Detectives said his clothes — a medical mask and blazer — may have been part of the plan.

"He was quickly identifying things, to the unique style of how he did these burglaries. It would appear as though he tried to blend in," said Major James Curry of the Fairfax County Police Department. "He tried to make it as if he belonged in these businesses, so no one confronts him. His business attire, and the mask trying to conceal his identity. He may look savvy but not savvy enough for our detectives."

The first break-in happened on May 19 at a medical office along Willow Oaks Corporate Drive. Police said cameras, camera equipment, electronics and cash were stolen. Detectives later tracked down some of the items after they were pawned. That helped detectives identify Mitchell as a suspect.

Two more break-ins were reported in September; one at a medical office along Beverly Road in McLean, and another at a physical therapy office in Fair Oaks along Route 50. Police said surveillance from those break-ins showed a similarly dressed suspect. Detectives were then able to connect the three cases.

What they're saying:

Police said there could be more victims.

"Now, looking at the information our Public Affairs Bureau has shared, they may realize there has been a crime that occurred, or maybe you thought something was mistaken, and surveillance footage can put him at their business, and that's what we're here to follow up," said Major Curry.

Meanwhile, people who work in the Fair Oaks medical building said news of the break-in was concerning but not entirely surprising.

"I’m not particularly surprised, because a lot of medical equipment does tend to be very expensive," said Dylan Haldeman who works in the building. "I’m sure there’s a market for it somewhere, for stolen equipment, but I’m glad it’s after hours, so that nobody gets involved. It’s definitely alarming."

The owner of Orthocare Physical Therapy Center, which was targeted in one of the break-ins, shared a statement, saying, "For a small, locally owned business like ours, this was an unsettling incident, but thankfully, no one was hurt, and no personal information was accessed. The Fairfax County Police Department responded quickly, professionally, and apprehended the suspect, and we’re very grateful for their support and hard work."

What's next:

Police are encouraging businesses to register their security cameras through a program called Connect Fairfax County, which allows investigators to quickly identify cameras located near crime scenes.

Mitchell is facing three counts of burglary, along with destruction of property and a charge of stolen property with intent to sell. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.