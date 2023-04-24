Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after ramming tow truck into Prince George's County restaurant: police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught on camera ramming his tow truck into a restaurant in Prince George's County.

Officers responded to a restaurant in the 2900 block of Colebrooke Drive in Hillcrest Heights for a vehicle crash on Tuesday, April 4 around 1:25 a.m. 

The preliminary investigation revealed Josyah Brown, 24, of D.C., assaulted an employee inside the business. Brown then drove his tow truck into the building after attempting to hit the victim with the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Josyah Brown

Brown was identified as the suspect and has been taken into custody. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as malicious destruction of property.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call 301-749-5064.