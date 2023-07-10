Man arrested after hitting a father and his 5-year-old daughter with his car, police say

Police say a driver was under the influence when he ran a stop sign and struck three pedestrians on Saturday in Southeast D.C.

According to Metro police, the driver of a Ford 500 ran a stop sign at 4th and Savannah Streets. The driver turned left onto 4th St, hit a parked car and then hopped a curb, where he struck two pedestrians – a father and his 5-year-old daughter.

The driver hit a third pedestrian before stopping in front of a residence, according to MPD.

The 5-year-old girl was located underneath the Ford 500.

She was airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition. An adult male was also taken to a local hospital.

32-year-old Thaniyyah Veney was located in a nearby alley, and was arrested and charged with Driving under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Leaving after Colliding, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Aggravated Assault.