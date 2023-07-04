DC man charged with DUI after hitting several parked cars, overturning one in Northwest

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A man was charged with driving under the influence after hitting several cars, overturning one in Northwest DC in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Just before 4 a.m. on July 4, police were called to the 600 block of Q Street, NW, for a multi-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers found several parked cars had been damaged and one of them was fully overturned.

No injuries were reported but a man was taken into custody in connection to the collisions and charged with a DUI.

No additional information has been released on the suspect at this time.