Man arrested after attempting to abduct child in Alexandria: police

A man in Fairfax County is in custody after attempting to abduct a child in Alexandria on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fairfax County Police, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Caryn Court.

Police say that a man approached a group of kids in that area, displayed a knife, and then tried to grab one of the kids by the hand.

The child was able to brake free of the man's grip and ran away from the scene.

Police say officers were able to find the suspect nearby the scene of the attempted abduction and took him into custody.

Investigators say that none of the children were injured during the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.