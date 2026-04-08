Coca-Cola unveils limited-edition America250 cans for DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Coca-Cola is adding a little extra pop to this year's Semiquincentennial celebrations!
What we know:
The beverage company is releasing a limited edition lineup of state-specific cans to celebrate America's 250th birthday.
Each mini-can will feature a design unique to all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
Virginia's can gets a heart to represent the "Virginia is for Lovers" slogan, while a crab appears on Maryland's can and the Washington monument shows up on DC's can.
The America250 artwork will appear on regular Coke, Coke Zero and Diet Coke mini-cans, according to USA Today. Coca-Cola bottles will also feature limited-edition America250 packaging.
What's next:
The limited-edition cans will be available at major retailers, including Walmart and Target, nationwide this month.
What you can do:
This new line of America250 cans presents a brand-new opportunity for collectors to find all 52 cans!
You can also scan all participating products to unlock prizes and rewards, including the chance to win a new Jeep.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Coca-Cola and USA Today.