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Coca-Cola unveils limited-edition America250 cans for DC, Maryland and Virginia

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Published  April 8, 2026 2:11pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
America250: DC celebrates the nation's birthday

America250: DC celebrates the nation's birthday

America250 is the commission set up by Congress to properly celebrate and capture this big moment in American history. As part of that, the commission is fanning out across 50 states, DC, and five territories to interview and talk to people about their life as Americans.

The Brief

    • To celebrate America's 250th birthday, Coca-Cola is releasing a limited-edition lineup of mini-cans and bottles.
    • The cans will feature unique artwork for all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
    • Consumers can try to collect all 52 designs and scan the participating products to unlock various rewards.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Coca-Cola is adding a little extra pop to this year's Semiquincentennial celebrations!

What we know:

The beverage company is releasing a limited edition lineup of state-specific cans to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Each mini-can will feature a design unique to all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Virginia's can gets a heart to represent the "Virginia is for Lovers" slogan, while a crab appears on Maryland's can and the Washington monument shows up on DC's can.

The America250 artwork will appear on regular Coke, Coke Zero and Diet Coke mini-cans, according to USA Today. Coca-Cola bottles will also feature limited-edition America250 packaging.

What's next:

The limited-edition cans will be available at major retailers, including Walmart and Target, nationwide this month.

Related

America250: Event guide for DC, Philadelphia, NYC
article

America250: Event guide for DC, Philadelphia, NYC

If you live in the Northeast, or plan to visit, here are some America 250 happening around Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C.

What you can do:

This new line of America250 cans presents a brand-new opportunity for collectors to find all 52 cans!

You can also scan all participating products to unlock prizes and rewards, including the chance to win a new Jeep.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Coca-Cola and USA Today.

Washington, D.C.MarylandVirginiaAmerica 250