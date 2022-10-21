Man accused of stalking, killing homeless people in DC, NYC to be arraigned in court Friday

Gerald Brevard, the man accused of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of Washington, D.C. and New York City earlier this year, will be arraigned in court Friday.

Brevard was arrested in the nation’s capital in March 2022 following the attacks that left several hurt and at least one person dead. He faces 17 charges including murder, assault and multiple firearm offenses for the attacks that happened in D.C.

Authorities say between March 3 and March 9 of this year 31-year-old Brevard attacked three men in the District. Two of the men were shot and injured. The third man, 54-year-old Morgan Holmes, died after officials say Brevard shot and stabbed him before setting his tent on fire.

The grand jury indictment alleges the murder and assaults were bias-related hate crimes. Brevard was taken into custody March 15 after a joint investigation between D.C. Police, the New York City Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

