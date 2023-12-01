Man accused of impersonating FBI agent sentenced to 33 months in prison

One of the two men accused of impersonating federal agents in the nation's capital was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison.

Arian Taherzadeh, 41, pleaded guilty in August to charges stemming from a scheme in which he pretended to be a federal law enforcement officer to secure apartments in which he then failed to pay rent. He also used the ruse to promote his security company and ingratiate himself with actual officers.

Taherzadeh was also ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $706,218.

According to court documents, Taherzadeh and Haider Ali, 36, created a business entity called United States Special Police LLC (USSP), which was described as a private law enforcement, investigative and protective service based in Washington. The company was not associated in any way with the United States government or the District of Columbia.

Between December 2018 and April 2022, Taherzadeh and Ali falsely claimed to be, among other things, a Special Agent with the Department of Homeland Security, a member of a multi-jurisdictional federal task force, a former United States Air Marshal and a former Army Ranger. He used these false claims to obtain leases for multiple apartments in three complexes in the District of Columbia. These apartment buildings sustained more than $800,000 in losses from unpaid rent, parking and associated fees.

Taherzadeh also falsely identified himself as a Special Agent to employees of the United States Secret Service, claiming at different points that he was part of a gang unit and as part of a covert task force.

In furthering his scheme, Taherzadeh provided Secret Service employees with gifts such as rent-free penthouse apartments, a drone, a gun locker and a Pelican case.

The duo also used their law enforcement personas to maintain leases for multiple apartments and parking at three luxury apartment complexes.

Taherzadeh and others also obtained law enforcement clothing, paraphernalia and equipment including, among other things:

-Police patches and badges

- Tactical gear and equipment

- Police lights

- A Sig Sauer P229 firearm

- A Glock 19 9mm handgun

- Large quantities of ammunition

- Concealed carry holsters

- Surveillance equipment

- Unlicensed long gun components

Taherzadeh and Ali, were arrested on Apr. 6, 2022. Ali pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 2022, and was sentenced to 68 months of incarceration followed by 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution.