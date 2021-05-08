Man accused of hurling racial slurs while assaulting Asian restaurant employee in Arlington

article

Police in Arlington County are on the lookout for a man accused of assaulting an Asian restaurant employee while hurling racial slurs after skipping out on a tab.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Police say they responded to the scene around 5:54 p.m. May 4 in the 500 block of 23rd St. S.

Two restaurant employees say the man left the restaurant without paying his bill. The man refused to return to the restaurant, and pushed an employee to the ground after the employee began recording him.

The suspect then fled on foot toward Richmond Highway.

Police say the man also used racial slurs against the two employees, who are an Asian man and an Asian woman.

In accordance with state law, the incident was reported to Virginia State Police as a hate crime.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 white man in his late 20s or early 30s with dark brown hair and a light brown beard. He was wearing square-rimmed glasses with a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington Police at (703) 228-4180.

The assault adds to the list of surging hate crimes against Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic.

The advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate has reported 6,600 such hate incidents in the year following the start of the pandemic in the United States.

Advertisement

RELATED: Video: Man charged in Baltimore after attacking women with cement block

