Man accused of exposing himself to women near UMD campus turns himself in

The man accused of exposing himself to a student off-campus on Sunday, and another woman Monday morning has turned himself in to police at the University of Maryland.

An arrest warrant was issued for 24-year-old Marquise Tranell Mahoney on Thursday and around 5:10 p.m. police say the Silver Spring man gave himself up.

Mahoney is facing a sexual offense in the fourth degree, indecent exposure, and a second-degree assault, among other charges.

Marquise Tranell Mahoney, 24, of Silver Spring

Earlier this week, a female student reported to the University of Maryland Police Department she was near the Graduate Hills Apartment Homes when a man approached her and touched her inappropriately.

As she continued to walk in the 3400 block of Tulane Drive, the suspect grabbed her and the victim noticed he was exposing himself. The student escaped, and called police.

Photo Credit: UMD police

Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, UMD police received another report of an indecent exposure occurring inside a hallway. The suspect fled the area when he realized he was noticed.

In both incidents, the suspect was described as a skinny Black man who appeared to be in his 30s, and approximately 5'9." The man was last seen wearing a dark grey or black jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the leg and white shoes.