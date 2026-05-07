Man accused of impersonating police during attempted traffic stop on I-695

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The Brief A Maryland man is accused of impersonating a police officer on I-695. Police say he used flashing lights to try to pull over another driver. The suspect was arrested without incident at a gas station.



A Maryland man is accused of impersonating a police officer and attempting to pull over another driver on I-695, according to state police.

What we know:

Maryland State Police say 59-year-old Eric Baummer, of Mount Airy, was arrested Tuesday in Baltimore County.

Investigators say Baummer was driving a black 2014 Ford Explorer when he allegedly tried to conduct a traffic stop on the outer loop of I-695 near Washington Boulevard.

According to police, Baummer activated blue and white flashing lights on his vehicle in an attempt to pull over another driver.

The motorist did not stop and instead called 911 to report the incident.

Timeline:

Around 4:40 p.m. May 5, police received a 911 call about a suspected impersonator on I-695

The suspect allegedly activated flashing lights and attempted a traffic stop

The driver continued driving and followed the suspect while on the phone with police

The suspect exited the highway at Hollins Ferry Road

Troopers located the suspect at a gas station in Lansdowne and made an arrest

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Additional details

Police say the driver who reported the incident was an off-duty military law enforcement officer.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack and officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the scene.

Baummer was arrested without incident and charged with impersonating a police officer.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have had similar encounters to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack.