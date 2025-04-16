Man accused of abducting, attempting to sexually assault woman in Fairfax County

A 35-year-old man is behind bars after police say he abducted a woman and attempted to sexually assault her in Seven Corners.

What we know:

According to Fairfax County police, officers patrolling in the 6100 block of Arlington Boulevard were approached by a woman just before 12:40 a.m. who reported that she was walking nearby when a man approached her from behind and forced her into a vehicle.

She told police that inside the car, the suspect attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to escape once the suspect parked the vehicle at a nearby convenience store.

After obtaining security footage, detectives saw that the suspect was driving a 2008 Ford Escape and had traveled to Arlington County.

Arlington County Police were notified and found the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old El Moctar Mohamed M’Bareck, and took him into custody.

What's next:

Mohamed M’Bareck was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with abduction with intent to defile. He is being held on no bond.

Detectives urge witnesses or any other victims to call 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS.