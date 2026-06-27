Man, 2 women shot outside in Southeast D.C.; suspect known to victim, police say

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The Brief Three adults were shot early Saturday in Southeast D.C. Police said the victims, one man and two women, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Investigators said the suspect is known to one of the victims.



Three adults were hospitalized after a shooting early Saturday in Southeast D.C., according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:39 a.m. outside in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast.

Sixth District officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting and found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims included one man and two women.

All three victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

DC Fire and EMS took the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

What they're saying:

Police said the suspect is known to one of the victims.

The preliminary investigation found the shooting appears to be domestic in nature, according to MPD.

No suspect information was immediately released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The police report, listed under CCN 26088582, was still pending Saturday morning.