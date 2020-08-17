Mail delays aren’t political, but personal for DC residents left waiting

For some, the battle over post office funding and mail delays has nothing to do with politics, but a service they rely on.

People are experiencing mail delays in parts of Prince George’s County, Baltimore, D.C., and elsewhere across the country. It’s been a persistent issue in D.C.’s Ward 8.

RELATED: DC postal union: mail sorting machines turned off, disassembled

“It’s been sporadic,” said Monique McAllister. “We haven’t been receiving our mail on a consistent basis.”

McAllister said she’s tried to help her senior neighbors at Highland Terrace Apartments in Southeast. Some tell FOX 5 their bills have been delayed.

“A lot of people get their medicine, depending on it to be mailed,” said Bernadine Thomas. “Can you imagine if you’re waiting for something for your diabetes and it’s not showing up?”

Advertisement

The women said mail was delivered at 10:30 p.m. Thursday then nothing until Monday afternoon. Others in Ward 8 have waited up to two weeks between mail deliveries according to D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

RELATED: DMV board of elections say they have plans for mail-in ballots amid increase in US mail delays

On Monday, Norton sent a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy saying in part: “During your brief tenure, I have experienced a massive increase in constituent complaints regarding mail service and calls for your removal.”

”It’s got to be better for this election,” said Thomas. “People do need to mail in their ballots.“

McAllister said she requested a ballot for D.C.’s primary election and never got it.

“I went online and requested it, I did not receive it,” she said. “I did not get the notification of where to go to vote.”

D.C.’s Board of Elections is vowing to step it up for November, mailing ballots to every registered voter.

“We are also opening up at least 80 vote centers where people can vote in person, and it won’t matter where you live,” said DCBOE chair Michael Bennett. “We will have early voting that starts October 27th.”

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Another concern across the country has been mail sorting machines being removed.

FOX 5 first told you Sunday about two sorting machines that were disassembled at the postal facility on Brentwood Rd. in Northeast.

FOX 5 reached out to the post office for more information but has received no response.