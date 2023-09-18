Black bear spotted at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, forces more than a dozen rides to close: FWC

SKYFOX hovering near Disney's Magic Kingdom

A black bear was reportedly stuck in a tree at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Monday morning, forcing more than a dozen attractions and rides to temporarily close.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) told FOX 35 that it was aware of a black bear reported in a tree at the Magic Kingdom and that biologists with its bear management program and law enforcement officers were on site at the Florida theme park.

"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear reported in a tree on Walt Disney World property at the Magic Kingdom. Biologists with the FWC’s Bear Management Program, as well as FWC Law Enforcement officers, are on scene," FWC said in a statement.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," the statement read.

FOX 35 reached out to Disney and Walt Disney World for comment Monday morning, but did not immediately receive a response.

Details on how the bear made it on to Disney's property, where specifically it was spotted within Magic Kingdom, or the bear's condition were not immediately known.

However, black bears – the only bear species in Florida – are common in Central Florida.

What rides are closed at Disney's Magic Kingdom due to bear stuck in tree?

While it's not unusual for an attraction or ride to go down unexpectedly throughout the day – whether for maintenance, weather, refurbishment or some other reason – it is unusual for so many attractions to be closed at once – and shortly after the theme park had opened for the day.

Several attraction and rides at Magic Kingdom were closed initially, most located within Disney's Adventureland, Frontierland, and Liberty Square, according to the "My Disney Experience" app. Shortly before 1 p.m. some previously closed attractions or rides appeared to have opened and were no longer listed as temporarily closed.

Screenshots from Walt Disney World's "My Disney Experience" app showing multiple attraction and rides listed as temporarily closed.

Here its peak, here is a list of the rides that were listed as temporarily closed shortly after 11 a.m.