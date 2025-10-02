'MAGA influencer' pepper-sprays woman in scuffle outside Union Station

The Brief A self-described "MAGA influencer" pepper-sprayed a woman during a debate outside Union Station. Video on social media showed a woman trying to grab the man's MAGA hat. Police said the woman was arrested and charged, but didn't specify the charges.



A self-described "MAGA influencer" used pepper spray to fend off a woman who tried to take off his "Make America Great Again" hat during a debate outside Union Station on Wednesday night. The scuffle was caught on camera.

What we know:

It happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to U.S. Park Police. Officers were called out to Columbus Circle after receiving reports of a "dispute." Video on social media from Cam Hiby shows what happened.

Higby is a personality for an online platform called Today is America. For just over two weeks, Higby and his partner David Khait have been traveling across the country, setting up on various college campuses with microphones and signs that say things like "The left is violent. Let's talk," for what they're calling the "Fearless Tour."

On Wednesday, the pair set up shop outside Union Station. In a video from Higby's social media, a woman can be seen sitting in front of Higby, who is sitting in a camping chair. The woman then reaches for Higby's hat, sending him falling backwards. The woman grabs the hat and then slams it down in Higby's face.

Higby then gets up and pepper sprays the woman as she walks away.

"A leftist decided to physically attack me at Union Station tonight," Higby wrote on X. "I deployed mace in self defense."

A later video showed U.S. Park Police officers taking the woman away in handcuffs.

In that video, the woman shouted toward Higby, saying things like "You're evil and you're violent," and "You're not Christians."

What we don't know:

USPP told FOX 5 DC that the woman had been "charged with multiple charges," but did not specify what those charges were.

What's next:

On Thursday, Fearless Debates shared pictures on social media of them set up on Georgetown University's campus for more debates.