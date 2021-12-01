Macy’s, Make-A-Wish gives billboard surprise to 4-year-old battling blood disorder

It's National Believe Week and a very special 4-year-old and her sister will see their ultimate wish come true!

Abigail suffers from a blood disorder – but she doesn't let it keep her spirit down.

She, and her twin sister Vivi - who donated her bone marrow to Abi - love doing photoshoots for Instagram with mom On Wednesday, everyone got to see their smiling faces!

Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic partnered with Macy's to make the dream of modeling for their favorite store a reality for the sisters

The girls appeared on their very own billboard for Macy's National Believe Week and will have a full day of fun, gifts and will even get to walk the red carpet!