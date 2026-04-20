Lyrid meteor shower peaks this week: Everything you need to know

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The Brief The Lyrid meteor shower is peaking this week, ending a months-long stretch without visible meteors. The best time to watch is late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, when dark, moonless skies could reveal 10–20 meteors per hour. For optimal viewing, find a dark location away from city lights, allow your eyes to adjust, and look toward the northeastern sky.



Meteors are about to light up the night after months of quiet skies!

What we know:

The Lyrid meteor shower has returned, and is expected to peak this week with ideal viewing conditions for the Northern Hemisphere.

Known as one of the oldest reported meteor showers, the "Lyrids" will end a nearly 16-week stretch without visible meteors.

When will the Lyrid meteor show peak?

The meteor shower is active from April 14–25, but will peak late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with a rate of 10 to 20 Lyrids per hour,

Experts say sky gazers will have a good view of the meteor shower around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, because the sky will be dark and moonless for a little over three hours.

How to watch

Although the moon's light may not get in the way of this month's viewing, city lights still can! Here's how to get the best viewing:

Move away from tall buildings and artifical lights

Give your eyes 15 to 30 minutes to adjust to the nighttime sky

Face a dark, clear patch of sky on the northeastern horizon

Look slightly away from the Lyra constellation to catch the brightest trails

Don't use binoculars

Lie back and be patient

What's next:

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which is caused by debris from Halley's Comet, became active on Sunday. However, it will peak during the first of May, and last through most of the month.