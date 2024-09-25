Lyft to end DC scooter service in October as company refocuses on e-bikes

article

The Brief Lyft is discontinuing its electric scooter service in Washington, D.C., starting Oct. 1, 2024. CEO David Risher announced that the company is streamlining operations by focusing on its bike and e-bike services. In December 2023, Lyft reached a settlement with D.C.'s Attorney General, agreeing to provide nearly $90,000 in restitution to users and pay $20,000 to the District after failing to properly notify users of fines for improper scooter parking.



What we know

After a six-year ride, Lyft is hitting the brakes on its electric scooters in Washington, D.C., officially pulling the plug on the service starting next month.

In a message sent to D.C. riders, the company announced that the scooters will no longer be available starting Oct. 1, 2024.

"But you can still count on us to get you where you're going. Use the Lyft app to take a Capital Bikeshare ride or request a Lyft ride," the rideshare company noted.

The move is part of a broader restructuring within the company’s urban mobility division.

In a blog post dated Sept. 4, Lyft CEO David Risher outlined the company’s decision to streamline its operations, renaming its bikes and scooters division to Lyft Urban Solutions (LUS).

"We are right-sizing our cost structure, including streamlining and restructuring the team, spending less on R&D, and focusing on deployment," Risher wrote. "We are narrowing our product portfolio to focus on our best-in-class bikes and ebikes, scooters, electrified docking stations, and software, to better sell to, serve, and electrify cities. This means we will no longer operate standalone dockless bikes and scooters."

Related article

D.C. was Lyft’s first East Coast market for its scooter service in 2018.

Back then, riders could locate and reserve scooters via the Lyft app, which costed $1 to unlock and 15 cents per minute of ride time.

In December 2023, D.C.'s Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced the resolution of an investigation into Lyft's failure to provide proper notice to consumers about fines imposed for improper scooter parking.

As part of the settlement, Lyft agreed to provide full restitution and return nearly $90,000 to affected scooter users. The company also said it would pay $20,000 to the District and make changes to its system to ensure users were notified about D.C.'s scooter parking rules and any fines for violations.

The Source:

This article was based on information from a Lyft blog post, as well as details sent to FOX 5 DC from Lyft's senior manager of policy communications.