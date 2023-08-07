Expand / Collapse search

Lyft driver accused of attempted abduction in Virginia arrested

By FOX 5 Digital Team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Lyft driver, accused of trying to kidnap a passenger in Virginia, is now behind bars.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department arrested 41-year-old Marlon Ceteno Hernandez over the weekend — nearly two months after the incident was reported. 

Back on June 5, a 36-year-old woman told police she arranged a ride through Lyft just after 1 a.m. on Golanski Boulevard in Woodbridge.

Once she got in the car, Hernandez allegedly took the victim's phone, locked the car doors, and prevented her from getting out. The victim eventually got her phone back and left the vehicle without being harmed. 

Hernandez is now facing abduction charges. 