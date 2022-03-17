Lululemon robbers caught on video in Navy Yard

D.C. police have released surveillance footage of a robbery that took place at a Lululemon store in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood over the weekend.

Video shows four persons of interest enter the store located in the 300 block of Tingey Street, Southeast, and proceed to grab armfuls of pants and shirts before leaving.

Police say the Navy Yard Lululemon location was ransacked on Saturday, March 12, and again on Sunday, March 13.

The robbers who ran through the store on Saturday escaped in a dark gray Honda Pilot.

It's unclear, at the moment, if both incidents are connected.

Authorities are asking anyone who can identify the individuals or has knowledge of this incident to take call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.