A major retailer has shut its doors at its Navy Yard location in Southeast, D.C.

A sign posted on the Lululemon store’s doors along Tingey Street states the store has officially closed, directing customers to its Georgetown and F Street NW locations. Lululemon has not confirmed why it has closed its Navy Yard location, though customers speculate whether crime was a factor.

Clay Bartnik and his girlfriend stopped by Tuesday, expecting to pick up a late Christmas gift. Bartnik said he saw the store was closed online but at first, he thought it was due to the holidays.

"We have heard about grab and go’s occurring here, which is kind of weird for the area, I would say. We don’t really hear about that stuff happening in Navy Yard, but I have seen some surveillance footage and I guess locally it’s happening more and more, especially at this store," Bartnik said. "There’s a CVS around the corner that I have witnessed myself grab and go’s occurring. I’m speculating they’re closing due to that."

Lululemon closes Navy Yard location after recent robbery

On Dec. 14, D.C. police said three people in masks walked inside the Lululemon store in the Navy Yard and demanded money. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, according to police. They were able to get away with money and clothing.

Police confirmed Tuesday that no suspects are in custody.

"I can’t imagine their sales or anything are down, especially a national brand like Lulu…so it is quite nerve-wracking I would say that a big brand says, like ‘You know what? This isn’t an area I want us to be in operation anymore,'" Bartnik said. "It’s like, okay is this area somehow declining now that I’m unaware of? Since I haven’t experienced that personally. I’m hoping that’s not a domino effect. Hopefully, we either get a big name getting back in and filling the area or the stores around here maintain. Just a little bit of a gut check."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Lululemon closes Navy Yard location after recent robbery

Vanessa Fox lives nearby and also stopped by Tuesday to see if the store was actually closed, as she read online.

"If it is permanently closed, I’m surprised about that," Fox said. "Not surprised there was an armed robbery. We have had a lot of carjackings in the area recently and a lot of armed crime from what I heard. Nothing has happened to me, but just what I heard around the neighborhood."

Lululemon has not returned FOX 5’s request for comment as of this writing.