Low turnout reported at some Virginia polling places on primary day

Low turnout was reported at several polling places in Virginia during Tuesday’s primary election.

At precinct 132 in Fairfax, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said four voters cast ballots, while several others arrived but were unable to vote because they were at the wrong polling place. She also reported that a number of people were dropping off ballots at the ballot box.

Polling centers opened at 6 a.m. for the statewide primary, which is taking place later than usual following this spring’s redistricting battle. Alnwick said that may be affecting turnout.

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Virginia’s primary is an open primary, allowing voters to choose which party’s ballot they want to mark. Voters must bring an acceptable form of ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or utility bill.

Among the races on the ballot, Republicans are choosing a challenger to Democrat Sen. Mark Warner, who is running unopposed. In the 8th District, six‑term Democratic Rep. Don Beyer faces four challengers: a former Alexandria City Council member, a tech executive, a former CIA officer and a retired general. The GOP candidate in the district is unopposed.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and anyone in line at that time will still be able to vote.