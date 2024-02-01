Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run: Toy recalled due to possible choking hazard

article

The Lovevery Slide & Seek Ball Run children’s toy has been recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The company said it had recently updated its packaging of the toy and the wooden knob on the door of the Ball Run could possibly be damaged during shipping and come off, posing a choking hazard to kids.

About 47,000 toys were sold in the United States.

Lovevery has received 33 reports of the wooden knob detaching during shipping and six reports of the doorknob detaching after shipment, according to CPSC.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Recalled Slide & Seek Ball Run with Babbler Play Kit packaging. (CPSC)

People who purchased the recalled toy should take it away from children immediately and stop using it.

Consumers should contact Lovevery for a free replacement.

How to get a replacement toy:

Go to the Lovevery recall website here.

Register your defective toy at the bottom and type in your case number. The case number should have been emailed to you upon purchase.

Remove the door and mark it with your specific case number.

Upload a photo of the marked door.

Lovevery will also contact every person who purchased the recalled toy or consumers can check to see if they have a toy impacted by the recall by visiting Lovevery’s recall website.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.