Loudoun County warehouse fire caused by cigarette: officials

A warehouse fire in Loudoun County has been ruled an accident by officials.

Officials say they responded to the 100 block of Acacia Lane in Sterling, Virginia to a reported structure fire around 3:08 p.m. on Monday.

Loudoun County warehouse fire

Upon arrival, fire and rescue personnel found a large warehouse facility with fire bursting through the roof. It was determined by officials that the primary building was a total loss, and they began working to contain the fire to the building of origin.

Officials say the fire was extremely difficult to extinguish due to the burning of the stored materials and the size of the warehouse. After approximately two and a half hours of firefighting, the scene was deemed under control, according to officials.

The LCFR Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire as being accidental due to the improper discarding of smoking materials. Officials have estimated the total damages at $2,250,000.

"The fire started on the exterior of the building and burned it, but the fire originated in an area that was known for people to take breaks and smoke, so we believe the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials," said Assistant Chief Travis Preau, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

There were no civilian injuries reported, and one firefighter was evaluated on scene for minor heat-related injuries.