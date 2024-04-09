Loudoun County teacher charged with felony for inappropriate communication with minor

A Loudoun County teacher has been charged with a felony in Frederick County, Virginia.

The teacher has been identified as William Cody Smallwood of Stephens City, Virginia. Smallwood is a teacher at Heritage High School in Leesburg, Virginia. Loudoun County Public Schools issued a brief statement reporting that Smallwood was placed on administrative leave last August and suspended without pay when charged with the felony. Officials say the inappropriate conduct did not involve a Heritage High School student.

Parents received two letters detailing the news. Heritage High School principal stated in one of the letters that the arrest of Smallwood is not related to LCPS schools or students anyway. Read the full statement below:

Parents of Heritage High School,

William Smallwood has been arrested by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony, Propose Sex Act by Communication System, victim age under 15, offender age over 7 years. As required by Virginia Code, law enforcement notified LCPS of the arrest. The arrest is not related to LCPS schools or students in any way.

Investigators with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office originally contacted LCPS in August 2023 to advise of Smallwood’s involvement in a criminal investigation and he was placed on leave. He was not arrested at that time, and the criminal investigation was ongoing.

LCPS cooperated with the investigation, and Mr. Smallwood was arrested on April 5, 2024, and his leave was updated to unpaid status.LCPS encourages anyone who has any questions or information regarding this subject, to please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Because this is an ongoing law enforcement investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.

Regards, Jeff Adam

Principal

According to indictment documents, Smallwood is accused of using communications systems for the purpose of soliciting sexual behaviors towards a child less than fifteen. In an additional statement to parents, Heritage High School principal detailed the expectation of staff to adhere to "the highest ethical practices and conduct." Read the full statement below:

Good evening, Heritage High School families

We want to make you aware that a Heritage High School staff member, William Cody Smallwood, was charged with a felony and will be suspended without pay as a result. As a reminder, Mr. Smallwood has been on administrative leave since the end of August. These charges do not involve Heritage High School.

We are not currently part of the criminal proceedings and do not have any additional information that can be shared, but we will continue to update you as we know more.

Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students and that all staff are expected to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct.

We appreciate your continued support of Heritage High School.

Sincerely, Jeff Adam

Principal, Heritage High School