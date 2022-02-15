Loudoun County teacher assistant arrested after report of striking child inside classroom

A teacher assistant with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged after an investigation into a report he struck a child inside a classroom last week.

An LCSO School Resource Officer at Belmont Ridge Middle School was notified of the incident by school personnel on the morning of Feb. 8.

The teacher assistant, Joshua F. Simons, 34, of Charles Town, WV, turned himself in Tuesday and was arrested after he was found to be a person responsible for the victim’s care and created or inflicted, threatened to create or inflict, or allowed to be created or inflicted upon the child a physical or mental injury by other than accidental means, a misdemeanor.

Joshua F. Simons

The child received minor injuries during the incident. Further information regarding the child is not being released to protect their identity.

Simons was released by a Loudoun County Magistrate on a personal recognizance bond. He has been on administrative leave since Feb. 8.