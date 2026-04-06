8 teens arrested after multiple fights in Southwest DC, most outside curfew zones

The Brief Eight juveniles were arrested after multiple fights broke out in Southwest D.C. Most of the disturbances happened outside the weekend’s juvenile curfew zones. The curfew law expires April 15 after the D.C. Council tabled an extension.



Eight juveniles were arrested Saturday night after several fights broke out in Southwest D.C.

The fights occurred as city temporary curfew zones remained in effect.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says police responded to multiple disturbances between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., ultimately taking eight teens into custody. Investigators said the groups involved were large but that most of the incidents happened outside the designated curfew zones established for the weekend.

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The District had several juvenile curfew zones in place, part of a law that allows police to restrict group gatherings of minors in specific areas.

That law expires April 15, and the D.C. Council last week tabled a vote that would have extended it through the summer.

The Department of Parks and Recreation hosted two alternative evening events for teens Friday and Saturday, offering music and activities. Attendees were told they could show their event tickets to police if stopped while traveling through a curfew zone on their way home.

READ MORE: MPD arrests 8 juveniles after multiple fights break out in Southwest