Gunshots reported near White House early Sunday

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The Brief The Secret Service is investigating after gunshots were reportedly heard near the White House early Sunday morning. No injuries have been reported.



The Secret Service is investigating reports of gunfire near the White House on Sunday, April 5.

What we know:

Officials responded to Lafayette Park shortly after midnight Sunday after reports of gunfire, according to the Secret Service.

Officers searched the park and the surrounding area, but found no suspects.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The Secret Service is working with the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Park Police on the investigation and are searching for a possible vehicle or person of interest.

Big picture view:

Officers reported heightened security in the area after the reports.

H Street NW is closed between 15th and 17th streets. 16th Street NW is closed from K Street to H Street.