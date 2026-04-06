Man accused in 2 DC shootings arrested: police

The Brief A suspect has been arrested for a shooting in Southeast D.C. He's accused of being involved in two incidents. He's been arrested and charged with endangerment with a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.



A man was arrested for multiple offenses involving a firearm that occurred in February, D.C. police say.

D.C. police say the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Shalamar Brown, was involved in two incidents.

What they say:

According to police, around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, officers responded to the 4600 block of Hillside Road, SE, for the report of sounds of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting — damage to the front door of a residence and a vehicle.

Then, on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at approximately 7:57 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Hillside Road, SE, for the report of a shooting.

Officers found evidence of a shooting, but there were no victims or property damage.

The arrest:

On Thursday, April 2, Brown was found in Camp Springs, Md.

He was arrested and charged with endangerment with a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.