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The Brief The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is suspending its 287(g) agreement, which allows for partnerships with ICE. The change is due to a state law that creates conditions for such agreements between local law enforcement and federal immigration agencies. The sheriff's office said it has released 330 undocumented immigrants to ICE in 2026 under the agreement.



The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office will suspend its 287(g) agreement, which allows law enforcement to partner with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What we know:

The change comes after Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed a law ending the agreements in Virginia. The move faced challenges in court, but an attempt to block the state law failed.

The law, HB 1441, lays out conditions required for any agreements between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials. It gave jurisdictions until Sept. 1 to submit new agreements that follow the guidelines.

READ MORE | Loudoun County Sherriff's Office reconsidering agreement with ICE

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office began its 287(g) agreement in August 2024. At the time, they were the only jurisdiction in Northern Virginia with this type of agreement.

The sheriff department's agreement did not include field enforcement, meaning deputies were not allowed to help ICE agents arrest undocumented immigrants in the community. The agreement instead honored ICE detainers, allowing officials to hold inmates who were booked for unrelated criminal charges in the detention center for up to 48 hours until ICE could pick them up.

"The practical difference going forward will be the release of persons with warrants or detainers concurrent with their scheduled release date from the jail. We will not be holding them up to 48 hours for ICE to arrive as required under 287G," a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Department officials said they have released 330 undocumented immigrants to ICE in 2026. In August, officials said the agreement led to more than 500 ICE arrests in the past two years. In 2025, ICE made 419 detainer requests and 253 pickups, officials said. Between June 2024, and December 2024, ICE submitted 229 requests and made 91 pickups.

Dig deeper:

Maryland moved to end all of its 287(g) agreements in February, with Gov. Wes Moore signing a bill that prevented state agencies and employees from entering into the agreements. The law also ordered that all existing 287(g) agreements in Maryland end by July 2026.