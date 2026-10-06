Loudoun County supervisors revisit data center project exemptions

A debate over 23 data center projects returns to Loudoun County supervisors Tuesday. Some supervisors want the projects to face new approval requirements, while opponents say that would change the rules for developers already moving forward.

The Brief A debate over 23 data center projects returns to Loudoun County supervisors Tuesday. Supervisors want to remove an exception that exempted those projects from new approval requirements. The proposal focuses on whether those projects should keep their exception or face additional review.



For residents in Loudoun County, the decision comes down to what is being built near their homes and how much say they have in that process. Developers, however, maintain the county already gave these projects the green light and warn that stopping them now could hurt confidence in doing business locally.

That divide is what supervisors face as they take up the proposal again. Last year, the board required new data centers to go through updated regulations and public hearings before approval. However, 23 projects already in development and not yet built were given an exception. Supervisors Juli Briskman and Laura TeKrony now want to remove that exception, which would force those projects to go through the new requirements, public hearings, and a final public vote by the board.

RELATED: Loudoun County holds open houses to address data center concerns

Supervisors delayed a vote last month to ask the county attorney to review the proposal amid concerns about possible lawsuits.

It remains an issue that has deeply divided the community. According to county records, Loudoun County has more than 250 data centers that bring in more than $1 billion in revenue. Yet the industry’s growth has also brought rising concerns about noise, power demand, impact on natural resources, and less land available for housing and other development.

Last week, residents had a chance to share their concerns at county open houses as part of a broader effort to shape future data center policies. That broader review looks at where data centers should be built and what standards they should meet, with completion expected next spring. Tuesday’s proposal focuses strictly on those 23 projects and whether they should keep their exception or face additional review before moving forward.