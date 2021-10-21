Loudoun County sheriff’s office takes wanted man armed with firearm into custody

Loudoun County sheriff’s deputies have located a suspect in a wooded area between Bull Run Post Office Road and Braddock Road after he barricaded himself and was armed with a knife.

Officials say 48-year-old Terry Settles was initially located by deputies in the area of McBryde Terrace in South Riding but drove away from deputies in a black Audi with temporary tags.

The deputies were attempting to serve multiple warrants on him from charges out of several neighboring jurisdictions.

He was then seen on foot in the same area he was located.

He surrendered and was taken into custody. He was in possession of a firearm.

The LCSO received assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department, the Virginia State Police, the Prince William County Police Department and the United States Park Police helicopter.

Charges are currently pending in Loudoun County.