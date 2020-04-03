Loudoun County schools staffer who distributed Chromebooks confirmed for COVID-19

The Loudoun County school district announced on Friday that a staff member who helped hand out Chromebooks for students who are distance learning has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staffer worked at the program at Madison’s Trust Elementary School on March 31.

This is the second such announcement from the district in two days.

On Thursday, they announced that a transportation worker who helped out with the district’s meal distribution program had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee began exhibiting symptoms on April 2.

The Loudoun County Health Department is investigating to see who the staffer may have been in contact with.

The staff member is self isolating.

The district says it wishes the person a “swift and complete recovery.”

