Loudoun County School Board tightens decades-old out-of-zone transfer policy

The Brief The Loudoun County School Board approved changes to a decades-old policy. The policy, which dates back to the 1970s, allowed students to transfer outside their neighborhood boundaries. The policy changes will take effect for the next school year.



The Loudoun County School Board met Tuesday to decide the future of a decades-old policy that allows students to attend schools outside their assigned attendance zones.

What we know:

The policy dates back to the 1970s. School officials say it was used to help white students avoid integrating with Black students.

For decades since, the rule gave families free rein to transfer outside their neighborhood boundaries.

While some board members argued the policy is outdated, proposed changes have drawn pushback from parents who argue that scrapping it entirely would hurt families who rely on it.

The push to replace the system follows changes approved last year to manage school overcrowding. Despite those measures, thousands of transfer requests were still approved for the current school year.

That influx prompted the proposal discussed on Tuesday night. It would eliminate special permissions and replace them with a stricter policy that permits transfers only in limited circumstances, including overcrowding, childcare needs and certain family situations, such as students with disabilities.

Dig deeper:

During the meeting, board members debated multiple restrictions, focusing heavily on what should happen as students advance in school.

Officials ultimately approved an exemption that allows elementary students to attend the same out-of-zone school as their siblings under certain circumstances.

However, board members agreed that this flexibility will only apply to elementary students who qualify for exemptions. Once those students move on to higher grade levels, they will be required to revert to their assigned zones.

The approved policy changes will take effect for the next school year.