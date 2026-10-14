Loudoun County School Board moves to limit out-of-zone student transfers

The Brief Loudoun County Public Schools voted to end a student transfer policy. Out-of-zone transfers will be permitted only in limited circumstances. The stricter transfer rules take effect next school year.



Loudoun County Public Schools is taking action to end a decades-old student transfer policy with roots in racial discrimination, though board members remain divided on how to implement the new rules.

The school district has been working to tighten its transfer policy, shifting from a wide-open system to a more restrictive process. School officials say the original "special permissions" policy began in the 1970s, allowing white families to avoid integrating with Black students.

While the board voted to end the open transfer policy, members wrestled with which exceptions to allow and how the process will work, especially for students currently attending schools outside their assigned zones. Some families oppose the changes, arguing that open transfers allow them to keep siblings and friends together or avoid certain teachers. At-Large Board Member Anne Donohue addressed the volume of emails received from parents opposing the restrictions.

Under the stricter policy, out-of-zone transfers will be permitted only in limited circumstances, including school overcrowding, childcare needs, and specific family situations such as students with disabilities. The board approved an exemption allowing elementary students to attend the same out-of-zone school as their siblings under certain conditions. However, once students advance to a higher grade level, they must return to their assigned zones unless granted another exemption.

Board members admitted the policy will likely require future fine-tuning as families adjust. The stricter transfer rules take effect next school year.