Loudoun County Public Schools to make return to 100% distance learning

Loudoun County Public Schools announced on Thursday it will revert to 100% distance learning for all students beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15.

LCPS says the school board had previously determined they would return to distance learning if two core indicators exceeded established thresholds, which are:

- The total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days reaches more than 200

- The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests during the last 14 days reaches more than 10%

LCPS says the Virginia Department of Health has published data showing that both of those indicators have exceeded the thresholds established by the school board for returning to 100% distance learning.

Loudoun County Public Schools says if one of the above metrics drops below its action threshold on Friday, Dec. 11, or Monday, Dec. 14, the five-day counter would reset to zero and restart when both metrics again exceeded their thresholds. However, LCPS does not anticipate that happening before Dec. 15.

"We understand that this process is disruptive for families of students who have been participating in hybrid in-person learning this fall," said LCPS Superintendent Eric Williams in a statement. "The safety and well-being of all students, staff members, their families and the community continues to be our highest priority, and this decision is being made consistent with our commitment to achieving that objective."

The school board will discuss plans for using the agreed-upon metrics to determine when hybrid, in-person learning could resume at their meeting on Dec. 15.