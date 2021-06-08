Loudoun County Public Schools names new superintendent after fiery comment period

The Loudoun County Public Schools district on Tuesday named its new superintendent – but not without the kind of heated comment period that has become characteristic of district meetings of late.

Scott Zeigler will take on the role of leading one of the nation’s most affluent school district June 8.

Zeigler will inherit a district that is embroiled in a battle over of how much weight equity should be given in the curriculum.

A group of parents is trying to recall several school board members, saying they’re pushing critical race theory. District officials say they are not advocating for the controversial approach.

In addition, he will take over in the wake of a public conflict with a Leesburg Elementary school teacher who was suspended after he delivered a forceful statement at a Board of Education meeting in which he refused to adhere to the district’s policy of referring to staff and students through their preferred pronouns.

A judge determined on Tuesday that Tanner Cross must be reinstated.

Zeigler has been the acting interim superintendent for the past six months.

By the time his appointment had been made official, most of those in attendance had left the meeting.

Zeigler says he wants to be sensitive to the parents’ concerns.

"I have heard your feedback loud and clear and I will continue to communicate to keep that community and communication going between the community and the administration," he said.