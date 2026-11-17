The Brief The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a 10-month pause on data center applications. The pause aims to give leaders time to analyze how much more growth the area can handle. Supervisors also raised concerns about a potential backlog from halting new digital infrastructure projects.



Loudoun County's Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to put the breaks on future data center development with a 10-month pause on data center applications.

What we know:

The vote comes after an hours-long meeting where supervisors heard from frustrated residents and industry leaders. Before the decision, some residents were losing hope.

The pause is intended to give supervisors time to take a closer look at how much more growth the area can actually handle, including the impact on electricity, infrastructure and neighborhoods.

During Tuesday's meeting, supervisors raised concerns about the backlog that could result from putting a halt to all new digital infrastructure projects.

The Data Center Coalition argued that these facilities should drive Loudoun County's economy, and generated about $1.3 billion in tax revenue in 2026. They also argued that the county should not abruptly change course in a way that creates uncertainty, invites legal challenges and disrupts investments.

On Tuesday night, the coalition warned that developers could take legal action.

Certain developers with existing zoning applications, like ZRTD applications, may still move forward, depending on the status of their projects and a case-by-case review.