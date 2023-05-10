Loudoun County employee charged with embezzling $29K from child subsidy program: police

One woman has been charged with embezzling from the Loudoun County Department of Family Services.

Officials charged Theresa A. Smith of Haymarket, VA with two counts of embezzlement after an investigation found she embezzled approximately $29,000 from the Child Subsidy Program.

During Smith's employment with the Loudoun County Department of Family Services as a Child Care Specialist, an investigation found that Smith fraudulently billed 550 hours between November 2021 and October 2022, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Smith surrendered herself at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Wednesday after warrants were obtained for her arrest. She was released on an unsecured $5,000 bond.