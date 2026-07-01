Loudoun County crash knocks out power to thousands amid triple-digit heat wave

The Brief A major car crash in Loudoun County knocked out power to thousands of Dominion Energy customers on Wednesday. The crash comes as the DMV deals with a severe heat wave where heat index temperatures feel like the triple digits. Power is expected to be fully restored to all affected customers by 2 a.m.



A Wednesday car crash in Loudoun County cut power to a vast portion of Dominion Energy customers, leaving thousands of northern Virginia residents facing a grueling night in the scorching heat.

While approximately 13,000 customers were initially left in the dark, crews have restored power to the majority, leaving roughly 2,000 still without electricity.

The crash comes as the DMV deals with a severe heat wave where heat index temperatures feel like the triple digits.

Crash comes amid heat wave

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 4 p.m. when a Subaru slammed into a power line at the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Potomac View Road, according to police.

The high-impact collision left the vehicle crushed, tilted the utility pole and brought a crosswalk signal crashing down onto the car's back windshield, police said.

The crash has triggered widespread disruption across the Sterling community, rendering multiple traffic signals dark and forcing police officers into intersections to direct traffic.

What they're saying:

Local resident Deborah Myers described the worsening conditions indoors.

"I came out, to get out of my house. It was getting warmer and warmer because the power has shutdown," she said, adding that she had hoped to go shopping just to escape the rising temperatures.

However, escaping to local businesses proved difficult.

Major retailers in the immediate area, including Kohl's and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, were forced to post signs reading, "This location is currently closed due to a power outage. Sorry for the inconvenience," according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

The hours-long blackout also paralyzed local dining options, preventing customers from purchasing food at a number of local eateries. The Don’s Wood Fired Pizza, however, stayed open all evening by relying on a portable generator to power through the outage.

"Our electricity is down, so we have to get creative and create ways to stay open to serve the community," Owner Waleed Zarou told FOX 5 D.C. "Because we know other people’s refrigerators are also not working, and they are going to come looking for pizza to take home."

What we don't know:

Medics transported the driver to a nearby hospital, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police. There is currently no word on the driver's condition.

Power to be restored by 2 a.m.

What's next:

Dominion Energy crews are working to resolve the widespread outage. According to the utility company, power is expected to be fully restored to all affected customers by 2 a.m.