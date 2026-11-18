The Brief Developers with existing applications can still move forward on a case-by-case review. Residents and industry leaders remain at odds over the move. Board members acknowledged that the delay could create an application backlog.



The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted 7-1 Tuesday night to pause new data center and substation applications for 10 months.

The decision followed testimony from frustrated residents and industry leaders during Tuesday’s meeting, as ongoing construction of previously approved projects has increasingly transformed corridors like Loudoun County Parkway into an industrial zone.

Supervisors used an existing state law that allows local governments to delay certain land-use applications.

The pause is intended to give the county time to evaluate growth and its impact on the electric grid, infrastructure and neighborhoods.

Board members acknowledged that the delay could create an application backlog, potentially leading to even longer wait times.

Developers with existing applications can still move forward on a case-by-case review.

Residents and industry leaders remain at odds over the move.

The Data Center Coalition argued that the facilities drive Loudoun County’s economy, generating about $1.3 billion in tax revenue this year and creating 17,000 jobs.

The group told FOX 5 Tuesday night that disrupting application approvals and investments would likely trigger legal challenges.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Loudoun County board approves 10-month pause on new data center applications