Loudoun Co. Public Schools to discuss new policy on sexually explicit material

Loudoun County Public School officials will meet Thursday to discuss how to implement a new policy regarding sexually explicit content in schools.

LCPS Policy 5055 would identify all instructional materials with sexually explicit content, inform parents and let them review them.

The school district would also make other options available for parents who are opposed to allowing their children to learn from the material.

Fauquier County Schools is also looking to implement a similar policy.

In April, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law a bill that requires Virginia schools to notify parents if their children are assigned books or other materials with sexually explicit content.

Youngkin held up the measure as part of an effort to fulfill a campaign pledge to empower parents’ involvement in their children’s education.

In a statement, he said he was pleased to sign it into law, "along with many other bipartisan bills that will enhance education, improve public safety, provide tax relief, and make government work better for the people of Virginia."

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, was one of Youngkin’s legislative priorities. It tasks the Department of Education with developing model policies for parental notification and making them available to school boards by July 31. Each school board must adopt the policies by Jan. 1, 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.