LA Hospital Stabbing: 3 in critical condition after attack in Encino, building on lockdown

At least three people are fighting for their lives after being stabbed at a hospital in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little after 3:45 p.m. at the Encino Hospital Medical Center on Ventura Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the three people, all hospital workers, were taken to a local trauma center and are in critical condition.

The hospital is on lockdown as there is a standoff underway between law enforcement officers and the suspect.

It is unknown as of Friday night if the suspect and the stabbing victims knew each other.

The hospital identified the three victims as an ED physician and two staff nurses. Below is a statement issued, in part, by the hospital:

"Three injured at Encino Hospital were two staff nurses and an ED physician who were all taken to the nearest trauma center. The hospital is currently on lockdown. We are continuing to monitor the situation and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved."

Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center, the facility that took in the three stabbing victims, said in a statement that all three are in stable condition.

Below is a statement issued, in part, by the Northridge hospital:

"Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center. All three patients are currently listed in stable condition.Due to federal privacy laws, we are unable to provide any additional patient information. We will now defer all questions to the Los Angeles Police Department."

The attack comes days after a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital was under attack by a gunman. The attack at the St. Francis Health System – Natalie Building ended with four people dead, including the suspect's surgeon.

Prior to the Tulsa hospital shooting, the U.S. saw other mass shootings, including an attack that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

